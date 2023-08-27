Barcelona starlet Lamine Yamal shone in a thrilling 4-3 win for the Spanish champions at Villarreal on Sunday in La Liga.

The 16-year-old winger, making only his second start for the club, hit the woodwork twice and set up the opening goal for Gavi in an impressive performance which stood out amid a chaotic battle.

Veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski tapped home the winning goal, his first of the season, after Yamal’s drive hit the post, to send Barca provisionally third.

With coach Xavi watching on from high in the stands, serving a suspension, his charges took an early two-goal lead against the run of play.

