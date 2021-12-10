Two teenagers were sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison for their role in the theft of 22 bicycles from the Italian team during the track world championships in Roubaix in October.

The men convicted in a Lille court were identified as Valerijo H., a 19-year-old Italian, and Franko T., an 18-year-old French citizen.

On the night of October 22-23, the 22 bikes, related equipment and a coffee maker were stolen from a truck in the parking lot of the Italian team’s hotel between Roubaix and Lille. The door had been forced.

The hi-tech bikes were worth an estimated 10,000 euros ($11,600) each.

