A 14-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Friday morning after he was hit by a car on Tal-Barrani road.

The teenager, who lives in Tarxien, was hit by a Nissan Qashqai being driven by a 74-year-old man from Pieta.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 8am. The boy was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

No information about his medical condition was available at the time of writing.

An investigation is under way, the police said.