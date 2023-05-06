A teenager was grievously injured in a collision between a motorcycle and car in Birżebbuġa on Friday afternoon, the police said on Saturday.

The 16-year-old, who is from Cospicua, was riding a Yamaha motorbike. The Triq San Tumas collision involved a Honda Fit driven by a 54-year-old woman from Birżebbuġa. It was reported to the authorities at around 4.30pm.

A medical team and ambulance were called to the area and took the teenager to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

A police investigation is under way.