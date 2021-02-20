A teenage boy was grievously injured late on Friday night when the car he was riding in crashed into five parked cars in Cospicua.

The boy, who is 16 years old and lives in Cospicua, was in the passenger seat of a Toyota Corsa car which collided into the parked vehicles on Triq San Pawl at around 11.30am.

A 40-year-old man who was driving the car was slightly hurt in the crash.

Emergency responders included members of the Civil Protection Department. Both the driver and teenage passenger were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for treatment. A police investigation is under way.