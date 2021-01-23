A teenage construction worker was grievously hurt on Saturday morning when he fell off a ladder at a worksite in Ħal Farruġ, the police said.
The teenager, who is 17 years old and from Syria, fell from the ladder at around 9am while working.
A medical team was called to the site and administered first-aid before rushing him to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment.
The police have opened an investigation into the incident.
