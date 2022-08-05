A 19-year-old construction worker has been seriously injured in a fall from a building site in Rabat.
The incident happened at Triq Pawlu Inguanez at around 10.30am on Friday morning.
Police were called to the construction site after the Syrian man fell from a floor while working.
A medical team treated him on site before he was taken to Mater Dei hospital by ambulance and certified as being seriously injured.
Police investigations continue.
