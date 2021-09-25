Teenage Spanish motorcyclist Dean Berta Vinales, was killed Saturday during a race at the Jerez circuit in Spain, Superbike organisers announced.

The 15-year-old, a cousin of MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales, was involved in an accident during the first race of the WorldSSP300 class and died of chest and head injuries, the championship organisers said in a statement.

This was his first season competing in the class.

He was racing for the Vinales Racing Team, managed by Angel Vinales, Maverick’s father.

