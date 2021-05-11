A 16-year-old girl who disappeared on Christmas day before turning up safe one month later has once again gone missing, the police said on Tuesday.

In a statement, the police said the girl, Luana Borg, was last seen wearing a grey jacket and black trousers. The police noted that Borg tends to wear a burka to avoid being recognised.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is to get in touch with the police, even confidentially, by calling 21224001 or 119 or by visiting a police station.

The police did not provide any details on her potential whereabouts.

In recent years, Borg has been reported missing on several occasions. She last went missing on Christmas Day and was found safe and sound a month later on January 25.

She had already been reported missing a few weeks before Christmas but on that occasion she had been found just a day later.