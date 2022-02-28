A teenage passenger onboard an outbound flight was arrested for their alleged involvement in a Paceville rape that took place on Friday night.

Jerzy Maksymilian Krol, the 18-year-old Polish national, was arrested just before the plane’s departure at the Malta International Airport.

The arrest came after police investigations kicked off following the alleged rape of a foreign female.

CCTV collected from Paceville after Friday night’s incident had pointed investigators from the Vice Squad in the direction of the Polish suspect who, police discovered, was soon travelling back to his homeland.

The man was arrested just before departure and was escorted to court on Monday, facing charges of rape, holding the alleged victim against her will as well as non-consensual sex with the woman.

The accused pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail was turned down by the court, presided over by magistrate Ian Farrugia, and the accused was remanded in custody.

Inspectors John Spiteri and Jean Paul Attard, assisted by AG lawyer Angele Vella, prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi appeared parte civile.