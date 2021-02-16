Mason Greenwood committed himself to Manchester United till 2025 on Tuesday with the club’s manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saying it is his responsibility to ensure the winger “reaches his phenomenal potential”.

The 19-year-old’s new and improved deal which includes a one-year extension option comes after a series of impressive performances since he broke into the first team.

Greenwood has been with the club since the age of seven and gone on to make 82 first-team appearances and earning himself one England cap.

Solskjaer handed Greenwood his debut against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in March 2019 and has been delighted with his progress.

“Mason is a fantastic talent and yet another fine example of the type of player that our academy produces,” said Solskjaer.

“He has made great progress this season, showing real maturity and adaptability to his game which has seen him develop into one of the best young players in the country.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta