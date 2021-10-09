A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after falling down a shaft at a house in Qrendi on Friday evening.

The teenager fell a three-storey height at a residence on Triq it-Tempesta at around 6pm.

A medical team administered first-aid to him onsite before taking him to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. Doctors have classified his injuries as serious.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the incident, which is also being investigated by the police.