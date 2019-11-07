A 17-year old boy who kicked up a scene at a police station and even allegedly threatening his own mother, was remanded in custody after pleading not guilty on Thursday.

During the same incident, the teenager had also allegedly threatened a police sergeant and shrugged off attempts by the officers to calm him down.

The youth pleaded not guilty to threatening the officer, refusing to obey legitimate police orders, insulting and threatening his mother.

He also denied breaching a probation order handed down in July and also with being a recidivist.

“This was an incident that escalated at the police station, but no physical violence was involved,” argued legal aid lawyer Martin Fenech when making submissions on bail, adding that the teen’s behaviour possibly boiled down to an anger management problem.

The accused’s mother, present at the arraignment, was willing to take him back into her home, Dr Fenech went on.

Prosecuting Inspector Oriana Spiteri rebutted that the young man had refused to obey the policemen who had intervened to calm down the situation.

Moreover, the accused had been placed under probation over similar wrongdoing, wherein he had faced charges of violence against his mother. Besides, civilian witnesses were still to testify, Inspector Spiteri said.

Magistrate Astrid May Grima turned down the request for bail, recommending that the accused be detained at YOURS (the Young Offenders Unit), whilst urging the prosecution to summon all civilian witnesses at the first hearing.