Teenager Carlos Alcaraz continued his blazing rise by demolishing Alexander Zverev in the Madrid final on Sunday and then said “I really want to prove my level in a Grand Slam”.
Two weeks before the start of the French Open, the young Spaniard brushed aside his third-ranked foe 6-3, 6-1 in 62 minutes to continue a run that signals tennis has a new power.
“I really want to go to Paris to win a Grand Slam, to show my level in a Grand Slam,” said Alcaraz at a press conference after winning the second Masters 1000 of his career.
“People are going to take me as a favourite, but I take that as motivation,” added Alcaraz.
