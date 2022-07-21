A teenager was on Thursday charged with assaulting a taxi driver allegedly “for no reason whatsoever”.

Oliver Chandler Kassim, 19, a UK national residing in Mellieħa, pleaded not guilty to assaulting Joe Decelis Maksyuta, grievously injuring him.

He was granted bail.

Earlier on Thursday, Times of Malta reported the taxi driver's account of the incident, during which he was repeatedly punched in the face by a passenger wearing "a metal fist" during a seven-minute attack.

The taxi driver posted photos on social media of his bludgeoned and swollen face and said the incident happened while he was strapped into his car with a seatbelt.

The incident occurred on July 20, at around 3 am.

Defence lawyers Gianella de Marco and Stefano Filletti requested bail, saying the victim’s version of events had already been plastered all over the media and was known to all.

The accused’s parents were willing to act as guarantors, the court was told.

The prosecution objected to bail saying the accused had punched a person for “no reason whatsoever” in what appeared to be a vicious and unprovoked attack.

“If this really was unprovoked, then why would the accused have a black eye and bruises to the back,” Filletti asked the court.

The lawyer then requested the accused be examined by a doctor to certify his injuries.

Furthermore, prior to the incident, the accused had already been spoken to by the police, was searched and no weapons were found.

After the incident, the accused was again searched and no weapons were found.

"So I'd like to know where this alleged knuckleduster is," the lawyer said.

Inspector George Frendo rebutted, asking “if this is not a serious offence, then I do not know what is serious in our society”.

The court, presided by magistrate Lara Lanfranco acceded to the request, against a number of conditions, including a protection order in favour of the alleged victim.

This also precluded him from contacting the alleged victim on social media “no matter what they may say about you”.

The accused is to sign the bail book at the Qawra police station every day. Bail was set against a deposit of €2,000 and a further personal guarantee of €2,000.

In conclusion, the magistrate also ordered that the accused be examined by a doctor for possible injuries to be certified.