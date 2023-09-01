A teenager is in a critical condition after he was injured in a fall at the Blue Lagoon in Comino.

The police said the accident happened at around 3pm.

The 19-year-old victim, who is French, slipped while he was walking and fell on the rocks from a height of around three metres.

He was given first aid by members of the Emergency Response & Rescue Corps and was then taken to Mġarr in Gozo from where he was transferred to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.