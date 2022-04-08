A teenager was seriously injured on Thursday after falling off his bicycle.

The police said the accident happened at around 7pm in fields off Għajnsielem.

The 15-year-old from Nadur was taken to the Gozo General Hospital by his own relatives, however, he was transported to Mater Dei overnight.

The police were only informed of the accident on Friday at 1pm.

Police and magisterial investigations are ongoing.