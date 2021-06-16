A teenager was grievously injured on Tuesday night when he fell from the roof of a house in Fgura.
The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Kampanella at around 11pm.
The victim, who is 16, fell from a height of around two storeys.
Members of the Civil Protection Department were called on site to assist the victim. He was given first aid by a medical team and was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating.
