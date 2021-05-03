A teenager who slightly injured a policeman as officers moved in to break up an open gathering at Pembroke early on Sunday has landed a suspended sentence and a €6,000 fine.

Mathis Roger Pierre Ravel, an 18-year old French national, was arrested when police turned up at the Natura 2000 site following reports about a large gathering of youth, partying in the secluded area, in breach of COVID-19 rules limiting public groupings to four individuals.

As police approached the area at around 2am, the crowd soon dispersed and the youths tried to slip away.

But one of those present violently resisted arrest, threatening and insulting a police constable, causing slight injuries.

During his arraignment on Monday, the teenager admitted the charges against him, which also included breaching the public peace, refusing to obey legitimate orders as well as breaching COVID-19 rules.

Magistrate Nadine Lia condemned him to a 2-year jail term suspended for two years and a €6000 fine payable within 6 months.

Inspector Jonathan Cassar prosecuted.