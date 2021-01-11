A man was grievously injured in a fight in Gżira late on Sunday.
The Police said the argument between an 18-year-old man from Senglea and a 26-year-old man from Msida took place on Triq ix-Xatt at 11.30pm.
A knife was used in the altercation.
The teenager was certified as suffering from grievous injuries at the Floriana health clinic, while the police held the 26-year-old under arrest.
Investigations are ongoing.
