A man was grievously injured in a fight in Gżira late on Sunday.

The Police said the argument between an 18-year-old man from Senglea and a 26-year-old man from Msida took place on Triq ix-Xatt at 11.30pm.

A knife was used in the altercation.

The teenager was certified as suffering from grievous injuries at the Floriana health clinic, while the police held the 26-year-old under arrest.

Investigations are ongoing.