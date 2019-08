A teenager was grievously injured early on Sunday in a traffic accident in St Julian’s.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Sant’Andrija at 1am.

The 15-year-old victim, who is foreign but lives in St Julian’s, was hit by a Toyota Corsa that was being driven by an 18-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

A medical team assisted the victim on site before he was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The police are investigating.