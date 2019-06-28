A 19-year old man was hospitalised after finding himself in difficulty while swimming in St Paul's Bay on Sunday evening.
 
Police said the man, a Romanian national living in Qawra, had been swimming close to Triq Dawret il-Gżejjer.

He was pulled from the water and given first aid by other swimmers. 

He was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment, where his condition was certified as serious.
 
A magisterial inquiry has been appointed and police investigations are ongoing. 