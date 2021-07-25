A teenager is in a critical condition after falling on rocks in Sliema on Saturday.

The police said the accident happened in Tignè at 10pm.

The 14-year-old Chinese, who lives in Sliema, was given first aid by a medical team on site, where he was also assisted by members of the Civil Protection Department, and then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

An inquiry is being held. The police are investigating.