A teenager has been given a six-week jail sentence for racially abusing England forward Marcus Rashford on Twitter after the Euro 2020 final.

Justin Lee Price, 19, was sentenced on Wednesday at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court in central England.

He posted a racist message on Twitter on July 11 last year after Manchester United striker Rashford missed a penalty during England’s shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

