Sixteen-year-old darts sensation Luke Littler’s dreams of clinching the world title were dashed on Wednesday when Luke Humphries took five sets in a row from 4-2 down to triumph 7-4 in the final.

World youth champion Littler had stunned the tournament by his magical run on his tournament debut to the championship finale, having arrived in London ranked a lowly 164 in the world.

The teenager, after a nervy start, found his form and had a dart to lead 5-2 as he tried to become the sport’s youngest world champion

But Littler missed a tough double two, paving the way for a Humphries fight back in front of a packed crowd at Alexandra Palace as the 28-year-old world number one defeated his fellow Englishman to win a maiden world title.

“It has been unbelievable,” said Littler, a newly wealthy young man after pocketing a runners-up cheque worth £200,000 (231,958 euros).

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.