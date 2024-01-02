English teenager Luke Littler became the youngest semi-finalist of the world darts championships after smashing Brendan Dolan 5-1 in the quarters on Monday.

The 16-year-old will play 2018 winner Rob Cross in a last-four clash at Alexandra Palace.

Three-time winner Michael van Gerwen, however, suffered one of the biggest shocks in recent times, going out 5-3 to unseeded Scott Williams in the last eight.

Van Gerwen’s exit confirms Littler’s status as a genuine contender to lift the Sid Waddell Trophy on Wednesday.

He has already proven he is ready to compete on the biggest stage after taking out UK Open winner Andrew Gilding and his hero Raymond van Barneveld on the way to the last eight and he maintained that form against Dolan.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com