A teenage migrant landed a four-month jail term on Monday, after using a false passport to travel to Rome on Sunday, only to end up on a flight back to Malta.

The 17-year old Moroccan national set out from the Hal Far tent village, successfully boarding the flight from Malta International Airport.

However, upon his arrival in Rome, his false documents were detected by airport officials, who sent him back to Malta on the next available flight.

The teenager was arrested upon arrival at MIA and escorted to court on Monday morning, admitting to having been in possession of and made use of a false passport.

Upon that admission the court, presided over by magistrate Gabriella Vella, declared him guilty and condemned him to a 4-month jail term, after taking note of his age, his early guilty plea and the fact that he had cooperated with the police.

Inspector Christian Abela prosecuted.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was defence counsel.