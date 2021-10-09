An 18-year old was placed under probation after admitting to theft-related charges, some dating back five months to when he was still a minor.

The now 18-year old youth from St Julian’s was arraigned on Saturday and admitted to two charges of aggravated theft, two attempted thefts and fraud.

The thefts included a bike from Sir Patrick Stuart Street, Gżira in May, as well as an Apple iPhone, a pair of Polaroid sunglasses, cash, credit cards and other personal items belonging to two women, stolen in September in Triq il-Lanca, Valletta.

The same day, the accused tried to use one of the stolen credit cards at a Valletta cafeteria.

Hours later, in the very early hours of the following morning, he once again attempted to make use of the credit card at a Sliema creperie.

Prosecuting inspectors Daryl Borg and Neil Godwin Caruana explained that the cause of the youth’s wrongdoing appeared to be his drug addiction, pointing out that he had fully cooperated with investigative authorities.

In light of such circumstances and after taking note of his early guilty plea the court, presided over by magistrate Josette Demicoli, placed the youth under a two-year probation order.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett was legal aid counsel.