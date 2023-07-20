A 15-year-old boy was remanded in custody on Thursday after running away from rehab, and subsequently, from hospital, where he was in police custody.

Just three weeks ago, the teen was arraigned in court after officials entrusted with his care at the Caritas' centre for the rehabilitation of adolescents informed the police he had tried to escape.

On that day - June 28 - the teen’s lawyers contested the validity of that arrest and the magistrate presiding over the arraignment subsequently declared the arrest illegal because of “factually incorrect” information supplied to the police.

The magistrate had ordered the teen to be escorted back to rehab.

However, his stay at the centre did not last long.

The very next day he escaped from the Siġġiewi centre and was only tracked down at Marsa a fortnight later.

Upon arrest on Sunday, the teen complained of chest pains and he was accompanied by police officers to Mater Dei Hospital for a checkup.

While in hospital he allegedly damaged a monitor worth more than €2,500, kicking up a fuss all because he insisted on having a cigarette.

The following day, while having a smoke at the hospital canteen under the watch of a police officer and two carers, the teen managed to give them the slip, triggering a fresh hunt.

On Thursday morning, he was tracked down at Qawra and was escorted to the local police station before being arraigned later in the day.

Upon arraignment, he was charged with breaching bail conditions imposed by the Juvenile Court, escaping from rehab on June 29, wilful damage to government property in hospital as well as insulting and threatening a police sergeant at the Qawra police station earlier today.

He pleaded not guilty.

No request for bail was made and the court, presided over by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, remanded the accused in custody.

Inspectors Paul Camilleri and Antonello Magri prosecuted.

Lawyers Mario and Nicholas Mifsud were defence counsel.