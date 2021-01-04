A 17-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after driving dangerously without a license and threatening two people.

In a statement on Monday the police said the teenager, from Qala, was charged with breaching the peace and threatening two people on Sunday at around 00.15am.

He was also accused of driving recklessly along Triq Wied is-Simar, Qala, and other roads the previous day, and breaching probation conditions.

He pleaded not guilty but was remanded in custody.

Court was presided by magistrate Bridgette Sultana, while Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.