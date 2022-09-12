A girl reported missing by the police last week is alive and well.

Police issued a request for the public’s help to track down 17-year-old Shakira Degabriele last Friday, saying she had last been seen in Siġġiewi, wearing black shorts and a blue and red striped top.

But later that same day, the teenager took to Facebook to reassure people that she was still alive, in a post in which she asked people and the mind to “mind your own business” and stop sharing media reports about her.”

“I will solve my own problems, I don’t need anyone and if I am missing, that is my issue, not yours,” she wrote.

Missing person reports are sent to the media by the Malta Police Force.