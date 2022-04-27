Top-seeded Alexander Zverev was overwhelmed in his first match in the Munich ATP tournament by 18-year-old Dane Holger Rune 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

The German, ranked third in the world had been given a bye in the first round of a tournament he won in 2017 and 2018, but only lasted an hour and 39 minutes in his second-round match against the 70th-ranked Rune.

“It was my worst match in the last five, six, seven years,” said Zverev. “He’s a good player, but I would have lost to anyone today.”

Rune broke in the second game to lead 3-0. At 5-3 he had six set points. He squandered four set points on unforced errors in the ninth game. Then Zverev saved the fifth with a winner, before Rune converted the sixth by putting away a volley.

