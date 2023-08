Two teenagers were injured - one of them seriously - in an argument outside an entertainment establishment in Ta' Qali early on Friday.

The police said in a statement that an argument broke out among several people at around 4.30am.

Two of them - French nationals aged 17 and 18 - were injured and rushed to Mater Dei.

While the 17-year-old suffered serious injuries, the condition of the 18-year-old is still unknown.

A magisterial inquiry and police investigations are ongoing.