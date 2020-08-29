A 15-year-old suffered serious injuries when the car he was in, driven by a 17-year-old, crashed into a wall in Ta' Qali.

The police said the incident took place at 11.15pm on Friday near the dog park.

It transpired that the 17-year-old lost control of the Renault Zoe that he was driving and crashed into a wall.

Apart from the injured 15-year-old, there were three others in the car: two boys aged 15 and 16, and a 17-year-old girl.

Magisterial and police investigations are ongoing.