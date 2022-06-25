A 17-year-old girl reported missing last week has still not been found, the police said on Saturday.

In a statement, police said that Doaa Kasem had first been reported missing on June 16.

She was last seen in Sta Venera.

After more than a week of searching, she has still not been located.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is being asked to contact police headquarters or any police station or phone 21 224001 / 119, even anonymously.