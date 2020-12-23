A 17-year-old suspected of being behind an armed robbery in Cospicua is under arrest, the police have said.

The youth, who lives in Vittoriosa, was arrested late on Tuesday by officers from the major crimes unit and district police, around one day after the theft was reported.

Police believe he robbed shop on Triq l-Oratorju, Cospicua at knifepoint on Monday evening, taking an undisclosed cash after threatening a 36-year-old shop assistant with the weapon.

The suspect will be charged in court at noon on Wednesday, the police said.