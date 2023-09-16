Young Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal broke records for Spain in the past week and can continue to add to his collection against Real Betis on Saturday.

The winger became Spain’s youngest ever player, starter and goalscorer during the international break at 16 years old, and is establishing himself as important for club and country.

Yamal became Barcelona’s youngest debutant at 15 years and 290 days old against Betis in April last season.

This season he went on to become La Liga’s youngest starter in the 21st century, and also the youngest assist provider in the same time frame.

