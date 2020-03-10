Two teenagers were remanded in custody on Tuesday after pleading not guilty to a long list of charges issued over a high-speed car chase through the streets of Sliema and San Gwann on Sunday night.

Marlon Baldacchino, 19, from Zabbar and 16-year-old whose name cannot be published by court order since he is still a minor, were charged with =35 offences.

They included driving a Toyota Vitz dangerously, without a driving licence or insurance cover, without a road licence and without wearing their seat belts.

They were also charged with stealing the Toyota from the Toyota agent in Zebbug on the night of February 14 and well as using stolen registration plates. The Toyota had number plates stolen on 27 and 29 February from two different cars parked in Zabbar and Zurrieq.

Baldacchino alone was charged with crashing the car, seriously injuring one of his passengers and slightly injuring another passenger, damaging a playing field's perimeter wall in San Gwann as well as to damaging two cars. He was also charged with failing to report an accident and driving off the scene of an accident as well as to disobeying police orders.

He was also charged with cannabis possession, relapsing and breaching several conditions of previous releases.

The 16-year-old was separately charged with driving without a licence as well as relapsing and disobeying bail conditions over a separate case.

The teenagers were denied bail by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras and were escorted out of the courtroom. Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri were defence counsel.

On his way out, Baldacchino objected to being handcuffed and assaulted Police Inspector Joseph Xerri. He was heard saying “I will kill you” several times while he was being restrained by several police officers who ran to the scene of the commotion. He is expected to be charged separately over this incident.