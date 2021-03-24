A teenager's initiative to raise funds for cancer support in honour of his childhood friend Rebecca Zammit Lupi had got off to a flying start, with €1,473 having been raised since Sunday.

Tommy Wallbank, 15, announced his initiative on Facebook, pledging to run 1km for every €5 donated.

Four days on, he has raised €1,473 for Puttinu Cares, a NGO which supports children and adults suffering from cancer.

“I have known Rebecca since Kindergarten, she was a very special and lovely person, and she inspired me a lot for this initiative,” Tommy told Times of Malta.

Rebecca Zammit Lupi, known to many as Becs, was only 15 years old when she passed away on January 3 2021 after battling cancer. She had suffered Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare and extremely aggressive form of bone cancer.

Her father, award-winning photographer Darrin documented her resilience in fighting the cancer.

“She was very generous and kind. She is proof of how one person can make a big difference,” Tommy said.

Tommy enjoys football, tennis and karate, but since the pandemic has cancelled his training, he has picked up running to remain fit.

“I needed to do something to stay active, but the main goal for this challenge is to raise money and awareness,” he said.

“Initially I was hoping to raise about €500 but we have gone well past that goal and I am so happy,” he said.

Up until Wednesday, he has raised €1,473, which means he must run around 270km.

Tommy set up a fundraiser on his Facebook page on Sunday Screenshot: Facebook

“I know it sounds a bit daunting, but I don't think it is that bad,” he said cheerfully.

Tommy posts his progress and runs every day on his Facebook. He usually runs around 8km per day and sometimes goes for two runs in a day, once in the morning and another time after he is finishes his online classes.

So far he has done 34km and is determined to run every single km.

Tommy said that he hopes the initiative brings awareness on how valuable life is and how important it is to help one another.

He said that he has received a lot of support from family and friends, and even strangers who have messaged and sent donations.

“I think this is something great that Rebecca would be proud of,” said Tommy.

“I believe she would have been involved in something similar too, as she was a great and very charitable person, one of the kindest people I ever met."

To follow Tommy’s progress and to donate go to: https://www.facebook.com/tommy.wallbank.3