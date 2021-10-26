Two teenagers charged with multiple car thefts, breaking into other vehicles, stealing registration plates and damaging a police car have been denied bail.

The boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on Sunday afternoon after being spotted by Rapid Intervention Unit officers on patrol in Żebbuġ.

It transpired that the car they were in - an Isuzu Gemini - had been reported stolen in Birkirkara.

The 14-year-old, who was behind the wheel, tried to drive away from the officers. The car suddenly stopped and the teenagers fled the scene on foot, however, they were arrested soon after.

Further investigations linked the duo to a series of other car thefts as well as an armed robbery at a Birkirkara public garden earlier this month.

Both were charged with the aggravated thefts of the Isuzu vehicle, a Nissan Micra from St Paul’s Bay, a BMW from Marsascala, various car registration plates, a Toyota from Marsascala and a Skoda from Żebbuġ. They were also charged with driving without a licence and insurance cover.

The 14-year old was separately charged with stealing a Suzuki Samurai at Naxxar in August and with carrying out the armed robbery, making off with a man’s Samsung phone. The other teen was charged as an accomplice in that robbery.

The younger boy was also charged with damaging a police vehicle, and allegedly committing the offences while under a probation order handed down in August.

Both pleaded not guilty.

A request for bail on behalf of the 15-year old was objected to by prosecuting Inspector Christabelle Chetcuti who said the charges were very serious.

The inspector confirmed that the older boy was a passenger in the stolen car.

However various stolen items had been found in the boys’ possession. These included bank cards that were allegedly found inside the 15-year old’s wallet.

The inspector informed the court, presided over by magistrate Doreen Clarke, that the vehicles and many of the stolen items had been retrieved.

After hearing submissions by both parties the court turned down the request for bail in view of the nature of the offences, fear of tampering with evidence and circumstances of the case.

The court banned the publication of the accused's names.

David Gatt assisted the older boy while Leontine Calleja assisted the 14-year old.