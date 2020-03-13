Two teenagers alleged to have assaulted a police inspector as they were being escorted to jail over a separate case have pleaded not guilty to fresh charges brought against them.

Marlon Baldacchino, 19, from Żabbar and a 16-year-old from Cospicua pleaded not guilty to assaulting police inspector Joseph Xerri and other police officers on Tuesday, as well as with disobeying their orders, swearing in public and with breaching the peace.

The incident took place at around 1pm on Tuesday while the two were being escorted to the lift inside the law courts. At one point, they allegedly began threatening the police inspector.

Before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, the teens pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them. They did not request bail so they were remanded in custody.

Police inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri appeared for the two men.