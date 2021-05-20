Two teenage girls who stole sweets from a vending machine at the care home where they live were on Thursday let off with a suspended sentence and a strong warning by a magistrate to “never again set foot in court!”

The 14 and 16-year old girls were escorted to court under arrest over two instances of aggravated theft and wilful damage to third party property that allegedly took place in November and again two days ago.

One of the girls was also charged with breaching a probation order.

The troubled youths admitted to the charges and apologised.

Magistrate Monica Vella delivered judgment, together with a stern warning to the girls to steer away from further trouble.

“I sincerely hope that I won’t see you back here and that you will start to rebuild your life,” said Magistrate Vella.

She sentenced each to a two-year jail term suspended for four years.

The 16-year old girl was also placed under a 3-year Probation Order so as to get all necessary help at school as well as in handling personal relations.

Her friend was told that a previous probation order she had breached by committing the thefts, would run anew for another three years.

Inspector Roderick Attard prosecuted.

Lawyer Mark Mifsud Cutajar was defence counsel.