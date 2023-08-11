Two sixteen-year-old boys were granted bail after admitting to assaulting a food courier in broad daylight on Wednesday, punching and hitting him with a hammer before making off with his motorbike and mobile phone.

The injured victim turned up at the Birżebbuġa police station at around 2.30 pm, reporting that he had just been assaulted while effecting a delivery at the car park outside the Marsaxlokk football ground.

Upon arrival, the persons waiting for the delivery appeared to find fault with the food and that was when trouble brewed.

The courier was punched by one of the aggressors, while the other suspect struck him with a hammer, damaging two of his teeth.

The pair then made off with the victim’s motorcycle as well as his mobile phone.

Police investigations immediately kicked off and one of the suspects was soon tracked down, starting off with information obtained from the courier company which had received the booking for the delivery.

That information led investigators to one of the teenagers who first told police that he was homeless but later went to the police station accompanied by his mother and a lawyer.

Once questioned, the minor admitted to his wrongdoing and subsequently led police to an abandoned house, situated in an alley, where the duo had hidden the bike.

“It had already been sprayed in a different colour,” said prosecuting Inspector James Mallia.

That fact indicated that this was not a case of a simple “joyride” but the aggressors’ criminal intent was present from the start, added the prosecutor.

The first suspect led police to his partner in crime who also cooperated.

The teens’ statements were recorded on Thursday evening, paving the path to their joint arraignment on Friday where they pleaded guilty to aggravated theft, holding their victim against his will, injuring him and attempted grievous bodily harm.

They were also charged with suppressing the traces of their crime as well as entering third-party property.

In light of the circumstances, their age, their untainted record, as well as their full cooperation with the police, the teenagers’ lawyers explained that they were admitting to the charges.

Their relatives, present throughout the arraignment and visibly shaken, could hardly believe what had happened.

“It’s a shock for the family too,” explained lawyer Veronique Dalli, who assisted one of the minors together with lawyer Dean Hili.

“The time is now for him to be monitored so as to avoid ulterior incidents.”

“He cooperated and told police all about this crazy act done in the folly of youth,” said lawyer Amadeus Cachia who assisted the second teen.

Although this was a “most serious crime,” the accused both cooperated and probation would help to prevent similar incidents in future, the prosecutor agreed.

The minors, one in jacket and tie, the other in jacket and open-necked shirt, stood silently as Magistrate Gabriella Vella read out the conditions whereby they were granted bail pending judgment which is to be delivered next week.

They were to sign the bail book twice weekly and to abide by early curfew hours “which putting it plainly means that there is no going out in the evening,” warned the magistrate.

Each was to deposit €200 and was bound under a personal guarantee of €10,000.

“You must obey each condition, down to the least one….If you go wrong and breach them not only will you forfeit €10,200 each but you will likely serve time in prison and add on to your families’ troubles,” warned the magistrate.

The court ordered a ban on the minors’ names.

Inspector James Mallia prosecuted.

Lawyers Veronique Dalli and Dean Hili, together with Amadeus Cachia were defence counsel.