Updated 11.45am, adds bail decision

Two 16-year-olds, remanded in custody about a fortnight ago after pleading not guilty to a violent assault in Merchants Street, Valletta that left a teen with a fractured leg, registered an admission on Thursday. They were then granted bail.

The two teenagers, whose names cannot be published by court order, stood silently in the crowded courtroom under the watchful gaze of their mothers as well as relatives of each of the youngsters targeted in the attack.

“Are you sure of that decision,” asked Magistrate Lara Lanfranco, presiding the Juvenile Court together with two court assistants, after the boys’ defence lawyers had informed the court of their clients’ intention to plead guilty.

“Yes,” replied each of the boys, nodding in tandem.

Lawyer Franco Debono said that the accused were 16-year-olds and ideal candidates for mechanisms of reformative justice.

Both were minors of “tender age,” went on Debono, making reference to legislation promoting mediation between victims and accused.

“That should be the spirit. It’s easy to condemn them but here we are dealing with first time offenders and thus excellent candidates to benefit from such mechanisms so that they might step out of court as better persons.”

The prosecution did not object to the defence’s request for bail, as long as adequate measures were imposed.

The court asked whether accused and victims knew each other.

The reply was in the negative.

The incident should not have escalated to such extent, observed Magistrate Lanfranco remarking that society was for all and everyone had a right to enjoy society.

A pre-sentencing report requested by the defence was certainly called for to understand better the teens’ situation, to reflect their psyche as well as today’s mentality.

“It worries me because a lot is changing,” observed the magistrate who presides over cases concerning minors.

“The type of offences committed by juveniles in 2022 calls for pre-sentencing reports,” said the court.

Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi added that if bail were to be granted, a temporary supervision order pending sentencing would also be called for.

The victims’ lawyers also stepped in, saying that since there was an early admission, they would not object to bail as long as the court took adequate measures to ensure that the accused did not approach the victims.

That position was taken by lawyer Stefano Filletti.

The other parte civile lawyer, Giannella de Marco, likewise did not object but called for strict supervision of the accused as well as a protection order so that the teenagers would not approach the victims and their families.

The defence wholly agreed with those suggestions and requested the court to uphold them.

“We need to look forward to have reparation of the harm done,” wound up Debono.

The court delivered its decree on bail in chambers.

Inspectors Kevin Pulis and Daryl Borg prosecuted.