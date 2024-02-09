Three teens who admitted to breaking into a safe inside their headmaster’s office, stealing cash and two model cars, were granted bail pending sentencing by the juvenile court.

Their mischievous plan landed the 14-year-olds, a UK-born girl, a Polish boy and an Italian boy, in deep trouble and ultimately in court.

On Friday afternoon, they pleaded guilty to the solitary charge of theft aggravated by means and value.

The students were tracked down as the suspects who broke into the principal’s office at the middle school they attended and forced open a safe.

The suspected theft took place between February 2 and 5.

Although initially it was thought that some €8,000 was missing, the actual amount stolen was subsequently confirmed as falling between €3,000 and €5,000. Two model cars were also stolen.

Working on CCTV footage as well as information gathered from the school, police soon tracked down the suspected thieves.

A magisterial search and arrest warrant was issued on Thursday and early on Friday morning police set about executing the arrests.

By 7.30 am all three suspects were in police custody.

They were questioned separately, with each giving the same version of events.

They all collaborated and there was “no nonsense,” said prosecuting inspector Clayton Camilleri when giving an overview of the events leading to the arraignment.

It also resulted that the teens realised their mistake and had a change of heart, returning the items to their school, where they were subsequently spotted by a security guard.

In court, the three students sat quietly, evidently nervous in the unfamiliar environment of the courtroom, with their parents and a social worker sitting closely behind them.

Assisted by their lawyers, the youngsters registered an admission which they confirmed after presiding Magistrate Joseph Gatt suspended the hearing for a while, giving them the chance to speak to the lawyers and reconsider their plea.

“Guilty,” all three repeated, each one in turn, when asked a second time by the magistrate.

“This was a very stupid mistake. Let’s admit that,” said the Magistrate, as all three nodded in agreement.

“Make sure you never come back here. You’re 14. You’ll sit for your exams soon…..You made a mistake, a serious one and hopefully the only one. Now [focus on ] books, books,” advised the Magistrate, his warning backed up by the defence team.

The prosecution and the defence filed a joint note explaining that in the circumstances a term of probation would be the appropriate punishment. The defence further requested a pre-sentencing report.

The court pointed out that despite their admission being registered at the earliest stage, the teens would have to be handed a sentence by another magistrate presiding over the juvenile court.

The current system of assignment of magisterial duties does not allow for a duty magistrate to deliver judgment in respect of minors, even if there is an admission.

Defence lawyer and Chamber of Advocates president Peter Fenech, who was assisting one of the teens, pointed out that the system needed to change to cut down on “useless” dragged-out proceedings, especially in such cases where minors are involved.

The court then upheld a request for bail against a €200 deposit for each of the teens, promptly paid out by their parents in court.

The court also issued a ban on the names of the minors, the school as well as the headmaster who was present at the arraignment.

The youngsters approached their school head right after the hearing and apologized for their misdeeds.

AG lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti and inspectors Clayton Camilleri, Andrew Agius Bonello and Joseph Mallia prosecuted. Lawyers Peter Fenech and Elena Fenech, Noel Bianco and Sylvana Brannon assisted the teens respectively.