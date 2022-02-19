Teenagers Cristian Volpato and Edoardo Bove came to Roma’s rescue on Saturday as Jose Mourinho’s side drew 2-2 with Verona, while Fabio Quagliarella made light of his 39 years to score twice as Sampdoria defeated Empoli 2-0 to boost their Serie A survival hopes.

With Verona 2-0 up, 18-year-old Volpato scored in the 65th minute, just three minutes after coming off the bench when he reacted fastest to a half-cleared corner.

Bove, 19, was then introduced in the 78th minute and six minutes later secured a point with a shot in off the post, again following a corner from Jordan Veretout.

