Two teens who stole a vehicle parked at the Malta International Airport a week ago have been granted bail pending sentencing after admitting to their wrongdoing.

The minors - a 16-year-old from Fgura and a 17-year-old from Xghajra, both Maltese nationals - were arrested after being identified through CCTV footage.

The theft was reported last Thursday between 3pm and 5pm when a Ford Focus model owned by a car hire company went missing.

On Wednesday, one of the teens was recognised when he returned to the airport. Further investigation led to the arrest of the second suspect.

Police also found clothes that allegedly matched those worn by the suspects on the day when the car was stolen, the court was told on Thursday.

The youngsters were jointly charged with aggravated theft, as well as driving without a licence and third-party insurance cover.

The stolen vehicle was subsequently retrieved.

They both registered an admission and their lawyers requested the court to order a pre-sentencing report.

The court upheld that request as well as an additional request for bail against a personal guarantee of €10,000 each.

The accused were ordered to sign the bail book twice a week and to abide by a curfew.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Victor George Axiak, ordered a ban on the publication of the minors’ names.

AG lawyer Alessia Schembri, together with inspectors Karl Roberts and Roxanne Tabone prosecuted.

Lawyers Alfred Abela, Rene’ Darmanin and Ludvic Caruana were defence counsel.