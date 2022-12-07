Air Malta said on Wednesday that it will add Tel Aviv, Nice, Palermo and Naples and to its summer schedule next year.

In a statement, the flag carrier said the number of weekly flights between April and October next year will increase by 20% with 157 flights per week during the peak summer period.

There will be three weekly flights to Tel Aviv, two per week to Nice, four flights per week to Palermo and three flights per week to Naples.

In addition, there will be an increase in frequency to Geneva, increased to three times weekly, Paris Charles de Gaulle increased to nine services per week, Munich to 13 flights, Rome Fiumicino to 15 flights per week and Catania to 16 flights per week.

London will continue to be served with 22 flights per week, with 15 flights into London Heathrow and seven flights into London Gatwick.

In all, the airline will fly to 22 airports: Amsterdam Schiphol, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, Geneva, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan Linate, Munich, Naples, Nice, Palermo, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome Fiumicino, Tel Aviv, Vienna and Zurich.