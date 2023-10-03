Teenage Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel struck late as his side came from behind to beat FC Copenhagen 2-1 in their Champions League clash in the Danish capital on Tuesday.

Bayern lacked fluidity and struggled against an impressive Copenhagen side, who grabbed the lead early in the second half thanks to Lukas Lerager’s opener.

With Bayern in danger of losing their first Champions League group stage match since September 2017, Thomas Tuchel’s men upped the ante, Jamal Musiala equalising with a superb solo effort.

Tel, brought on in the 77th minute, collected the ball from veteran forward Thomas Mueller with just seven minutes remaining, unleashing a winner past the helpless home goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

