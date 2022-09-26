€1,200,259 were raised on Sunday in an annual telethon in aid of Bjorn Formosa’s Dar Bjorn Respite. The project will be an extension to the second Dar Bjorn (located in Żebbuġ) and will serve as a respite home for people with neurological conditions.

Bjorn Formosa was diagnosed with ALS seven years ago and he had vowed back then to help people with the condition.

The first Dar Bjorn was opened in Qormi a few years ago.

Bjorn was hospitalised a few weeks ago and feared he would not be able to witness the fund-raiser, but he was discharged just on Sunday morning and made it to the studio on time, although in evident discomfort.

He was surrounded by his wife Maria and a large number of volunteers.

Contributions will continue to be received at

🅱️ BOV Mobile Pay - 79096249

✉️ SMS - 50619271 – €11.65

☎️ CALL - 51802018 - €25

☎️ CALL - 51902075 - €50

📞 Pledge - 21 311 311